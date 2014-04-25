FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MARKET EYE -Holcim's Indian units fall on non-operational boost in earnings
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 25, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

MARKET EYE -Holcim's Indian units fall on non-operational boost in earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Shares in ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements India Ltd
 fall even as their earnings beat forecasts as dealers
say other income and tax credit contributed significantly to
their net profits. 
* ACC falls 2.8 percent even after reporting on Thursday
March-quarter net profit of 3.99 billion rupees ($65.35
million), above consensus forecasts for 3.37 billion rupees.
 
* But dealers worry about the impact from other income, which
jumped 154 percent to 1.08 billion rupees from a year earlier.
* Ambuja Cement is down 2.7 percent after the company reported
on Friday a forecast-beating 6.6 percent rise in quarterly
profit from a year earlier. 
* Ambuja's net profit was helped after other income rose by 53.2
percent to 1.32 billion rupees from a year earlier, according to
company's filing.
* Ambuja's shares had initially risen 1 percent to a record high
of 221 rupees.
 
 ($1 = 61.0550 Indian Rupees)

 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.