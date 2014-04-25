FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2026 bond
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date April 29, 2026

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.31

Reoffer price 99.31

Yield 2.442 pct

Payment Date April 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB2SD3

