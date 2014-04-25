New Issue-Vasakronan adds 350 mln SEK to 2018 bond

Apr 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Vasakronan
Issue Amount 350 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 2, 2018
Coupon 2.18 pct
Payment Date May 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank A/S
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
The issue size will total 550 million Swedish crown when fungible
