New Issue-Vasakronan adds 350 mln SEK to 2018 bond

Apr 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Vasakronan

Issue Amount 350 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 2, 2018

Coupon 2.18 pct

Payment Date May 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank A/S

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 550 million Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN SE0005933660

