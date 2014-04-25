FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Vasakronan adds 350 mln SEK to 2018 bond
April 25, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Vasakronan adds 350 mln SEK to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Vasakronan

Issue Amount 350 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 2, 2018

Coupon 2.18 pct

Payment Date May 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank A/S

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 550 million Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN SE0005933660

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

