New Issue-L Bank adds $500 mln to 2015 bond

April 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond Increased on Friday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Württemberg - Förderbank (L Bank)

Guarantor State of Baden Wurttemberg

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date September 14, 2015

Coupon 3 month Libor+ 12 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price 100.147

Discount Margin 3 month Libor+ 2 basis points

Payment Date May 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International and Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total $1.7 billion when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS1063822719

Permanent ISIN XS0903255312

