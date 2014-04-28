FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brief-S&P: Rating On Indonesia Affirmed At 'BB+/B' And 'axBBB+/axA-2'; Outlook Remains Stable
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 28, 2014 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

Brief-S&P: Rating On Indonesia Affirmed At 'BB+/B' And 'axBBB+/axA-2'; Outlook Remains Stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

* The rating on Indonesia balances institutional, economic, and external constraints with a moderately strong fiscal and economic growth profile.

* We are affirming our ‘BB+’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term sovereign credit ratings on Indonesia. We are also affirming our ‘axBBB+’ long-term and ‘axA-2’ short-term ASEAN regional scale rating on Indonesia.

* The stable outlook reflects our view that the moderately weak institution, low GDP per capita, and external vulnerability are generally balanced against favorable fiscal and debt metrics and the country’s moderately strong growth prospects.

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Affirmed

Indonesia (Republic of)

Bank Indonesia

Sovereign Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B

ASEAN Regional Scale axBBB+/--/axA-2

Indonesia (Republic of)

Senior Unsecured BB+

Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN Indonesia I

Senior Unsecured BB+

Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN Indonesia II

Senior Unsecured BB+

Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN Indonesia III

Senior Unsecured BB+

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.