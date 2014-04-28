New Issue-KBN adds 50 mln stg to 2016 bond

April 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.628
Yield 1.266 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilts
Payment Date May 06, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 500 million sterling
When fungible
