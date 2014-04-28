OncoGenex, Teva say prostate cancer drug fails late-stage trial

April 28 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc said their prostate cancer treatment failed to show improvement over standard chemotherapy in a late-stage trial.

The drug, custirsen, in combination with standard chemotherapy, failed to show statistically significant improvement in overall survival in advanced castrate-resistant prostate cancer patients, compared to those who received chemotherapy alone.

OncoGenex’s stock was halted pending the news. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)