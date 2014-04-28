New Issue-BES prices 750 mln euro 2017 bond

Apr 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Banco Espirito Santo (BES)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 8, 2017
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.815
Spread 208 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to OBL#137
Payment Date May 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BES, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s) and BB (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)