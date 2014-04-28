New Issue-ADB prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

April 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower African Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount 250 million Sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.787
Yield 1.562 pct
Spread 47 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilts
Payment Date May 06, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)