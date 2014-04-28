New Issue-ADB prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

April 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower African Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount 250 million Sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.787

Yield 1.562 pct

Spread 47 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date May 06, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN XS1064313882

