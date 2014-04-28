New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln stg to 2017 FRN

April 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date February 22, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 20bp

Reoffer price 100.414

Reoffer Spread 3-Month Libor + 5bp

Payment Date May 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 100

Notes The issue size will total 2.125 billion sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0854758868

