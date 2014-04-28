FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln stg to 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
April 28, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln stg to 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date February 22, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 20bp

Reoffer price 100.414

Reoffer Spread 3-Month Libor + 5bp

Payment Date May 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 100

Notes The issue size will total 2.125 billion sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0854758868

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
