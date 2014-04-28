FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-IBRD adds 50 mln Brazilian Real to 2017 bond
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-IBRD adds 50 mln Brazilian Real to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian Real

Maturity Date March 2, 2017

Coupon 9.5 pct

Issue price 98.0125

Payment Date March 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan Securities

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s) and AAA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.1875 pct (M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

The issue size will total 365 million

Brazilian Real when fungible

ISIN XS0490455069

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.