New Issue-KfW prices 1.0 bln Renminbi 2016 bond

Apr 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date May 12, 2016
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
