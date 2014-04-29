FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-FMS Wertmanagement adds 150 mln stg to 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
April 29, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-FMS Wertmanagement adds 150 mln stg to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2016

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.719

Spread 36 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT

Payment Date May 07, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Nomura

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 750 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS1017603751

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

