New Issue-Bank of Montreal prices 1.0 bln Euro 2019 bond

Apr 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank of Montreal
Guarantor BMO Covered Bond Gurantor Limited Partnership
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 7, 2019
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.796
Yield 1.042 pct
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 45.3bp
Discount Margin Over the 1.0 pct Feb 2019 OBL #168
Payment Date May 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BMO CM, Commerzbank and HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA(Fitch)
Fees Undisclosed
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
