New Issue- CFF prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond

April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Compagnie de Financement Foncier (CFF)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 7, 2024

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.472

Reoffer yield 2.059 pct

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Natixis, Nykredit, Santander GBM & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011885722

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)