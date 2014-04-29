New Issue-RCI Banque prices 250 mln stg 2019 bond

April 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower RCI Banque SA

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date May 09, 2019

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.55

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct Due 2019 UKT

Payment Date May 09, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Lloyds and RBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris & Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1064797126

