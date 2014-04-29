New Issue- MAF Global prices $500 mln 2024 bond

April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower MAF Global Securities Limited

Guarantor Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC

& Majid Al Futtaim Properties LLC

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date May 7, 2024

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 99.835

Yield 4.771 pct

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 204.9bp

Over the 2.75 pct February 2024 UST

Payment Date May 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, CITI, Emirates NBD capital,

HSBC & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings BBB (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1064799841

