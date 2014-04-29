FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- MAF Global prices $500 mln 2024 bond
April 29, 2014 / 2:52 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- MAF Global prices $500 mln 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower MAF Global Securities Limited

Guarantor Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC

& Majid Al Futtaim Properties LLC

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date May 7, 2024

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 99.835

Yield 4.771 pct

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 204.9bp

Over the 2.75 pct February 2024 UST

Payment Date May 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, CITI, Emirates NBD capital,

HSBC & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings BBB (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1064799841

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
