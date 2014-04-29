New Issue-Kfw adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

April 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Kingdom of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date August 04, 2016
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 93.0375
Reoffer price 91.8500
Payment Date May 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (Selling :1.1875 pct & 0.1875 pct)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under the issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
The issue size will total to 670 million Turkish Lira
when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)