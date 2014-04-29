New Issue-Kfw adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

April 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Kingdom of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date August 04, 2016

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 93.0375

Reoffer price 91.8500

Payment Date May 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (Selling :1.1875 pct & 0.1875 pct)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under the issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

The issue size will total to 670 million Turkish Lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0864257349

