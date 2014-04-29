New Issue-New York Life prices 150 mln sfr 2019 bond

April 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower New York Life Global Funding, USA

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss frans

Maturity Date May 13, 2019

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 100.339

Reoffer price 99.889

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid swaps, equivalent to 35.4 basis points over the Govt.

Payment Date May 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched off the issuer’s Global Debt Issuance Praogramme

ISIN CH0243483812

