New Issue-KfW adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

April 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date August 04, 2016
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 93.0375
Reoffer price 91.85
Yield 9.161 pct
Payment Date May 07, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under isser’s Debt Issuance programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)