New Issue-Lenovo Group prices $1.5 bln 2019 bond

April 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Lenovo Group Ltd
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date May 08, 2019
Coupon 4.7 pct
Issue price 99.819
Reoffer price 99.819
Yield 4.741 pct
Spread 300 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date May 08, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, ANZ, BoC, BAML, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, DBS
MIT, RBS, Standard Chartered, Barclays & MIZ
Listing Hong Kong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)