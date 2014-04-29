New Issue-Dexia CL prices 100 mln euro 2015 FRN

April 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Dexia Credit Local SA
Guarantor Kingdom of Belgium, French Republic &
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date November 12, 2015
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 16bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
