New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln stg to 2019 FRN

Apr 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date April 19, 2019
Coupon 3 month Libor + 25 basis points
Reoffer price 100.535
Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 14 basis points
Payment Date May 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Nomura and Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.0 billion Sterling when fungible
