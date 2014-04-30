FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln stg to 2019 FRN
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2014 / 11:58 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln stg to 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date April 19, 2019

Coupon 3 month Libor + 25 basis points

Reoffer price 100.535

Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 14 basis points

Payment Date May 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Nomura and Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.0 billion Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0981588121

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

