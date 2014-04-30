New Issue- Bank of Ireland prices 750 mln euro 2017 bond

April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 8, 2017

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.79

Yield 2.073 pct

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley

& Nomura

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s) & BB+ (S&P)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1059619012

