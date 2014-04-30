New Issue- Bank of Ireland prices 750 mln euro 2017 bond

April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 8, 2017
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.79
Yield 2.073 pct
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley
& Nomura
Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s) & BB+ (S&P)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)