New Issue-FMS Wertmanagement adds 250 mln euro to 2018 FRN

Apr 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 23, 2018

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 1 basis point

Reoffer price 99.964

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 2 basis point

Payment Date May 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deka and Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 850 million euros when fungible

Temp ISIN DE000A11QBS8

Permanenet ISIN DE000A1REUS2

