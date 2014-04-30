FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-FMS Wertmanagement adds 250 mln euro to 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-FMS Wertmanagement adds 250 mln euro to 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 23, 2018

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 1 basis point

Reoffer price 99.964

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 2 basis point

Payment Date May 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deka and Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 850 million euros when fungible

Temp ISIN DE000A11QBS8

Permanenet ISIN DE000A1REUS2

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

