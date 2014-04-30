New Issue-Volkswagen prices 300 mln euro 2017 FRN

Apr 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Bank Gmbh
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date May 9, 2017
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 43 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 43 basis points
Payment Date May 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML and BNP Paribas
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
