New Issue-Volkswagen prices 300 mln euro 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Volkswagen prices 300 mln euro 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Bank Gmbh

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date May 9, 2017

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 43 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 43 basis points

Payment Date May 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML and BNP Paribas

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1065067289

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
