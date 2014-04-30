FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BOC Aviation prices $300 mln 2019 bond
April 30, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- BOC Aviation prices $300 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BOC Aviation Pte Ltd

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date May 9, 2019

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 98.961

Reoffer price 98.961

Yield 4.107 pct

Spread 240 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date May 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BOC International, HSBC & Standard Chartered Bank

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

