New Issue- BOC Aviation prices $300 mln 2019 bond

April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BOC Aviation Pte Ltd

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date May 9, 2019

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 98.961

Reoffer price 98.961

Yield 4.107 pct

Spread 240 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date May 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BOC International, HSBC & Standard Chartered Bank

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

