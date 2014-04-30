New Issue-L-Bank adds 50 mln stg to 2015 bond

April 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wurttemberg Foerderbank
Guarantor Land of Baden Wurrtemberg
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date December 07, 2015
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 100.933
Yield 0.864 pct
Spread 36 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilts
Payment Date May 09, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 300 million sterling
When fungible
