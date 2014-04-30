FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-L-Bank adds 50 mln stg to 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-L-Bank adds 50 mln stg to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wurttemberg Foerderbank

Guarantor Land of Baden Wurrtemberg

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2015

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 100.933

Yield 0.864 pct

Spread 36 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date May 09, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 300 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0775123812

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
