New Issue-L-Bank adds 50 mln stg to 2015 bond

April 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wurttemberg Foerderbank

Guarantor Land of Baden Wurrtemberg

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2015

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 100.933

Yield 0.864 pct

Spread 36 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date May 09, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 300 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0775123812

