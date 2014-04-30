FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Credit Suisse prices 410 mln sfr 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Credit Suisse prices 410 mln sfr 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credit Suisse AG (London branch)

Issue Amount 410 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 8, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 17bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 17bp

Payment Date May 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0243619779

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
