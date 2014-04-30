FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 300 mln rand to 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2014 / 2:57 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 300 mln rand to 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date January 15, 2020

Coupon 7.5 pct

Reoffer price 96.456

Yield 8.293 pct

Payment Date May 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.0 billion rand when fungible

ISIN XS0984173624

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
