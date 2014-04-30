New Issue-EIB adds 300 mln rand to 2020 bond

Apr 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date January 15, 2020
Coupon 7.5 pct
Reoffer price 96.456
Yield 8.293 pct
Payment Date May 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.0 billion rand when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)