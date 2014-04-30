New Issue-EIB adds 300 mln rand to 2020 bond

Apr 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date January 15, 2020

Coupon 7.5 pct

Reoffer price 96.456

Yield 8.293 pct

Payment Date May 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.0 billion rand when fungible

ISIN XS0984173624

