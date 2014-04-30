New Issue- Constellium prices dual tranche deal

April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Constellium N.V

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date May 15, 2024

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 5.75 pct

Denoms (K) 250-1

Reg S ISIN USN22038AA63

144A ISIN US210383AA34

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date May 15, 2021

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 4.625 pct

Denoms (K) 100-1

Reg S ISIN XS1064882316

144A ISIN XS1064882662

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC,

Morgan Stanley, Natixis & SC

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

