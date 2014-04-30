New Issue- Constellium prices dual tranche deal

April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Constellium N.V
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date May 15, 2024
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 5.75 pct
Denoms (K) 250-1
Reg S ISIN USN22038AA63
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date May 15, 2021
Coupon 4.625 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 4.625 pct
Denoms (K) 100-1
Reg S ISIN XS1064882316
Common terms
Payment Date May 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC,
Morgan Stanley, Natixis & SC
Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
