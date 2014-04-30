New Issue-La Caixa prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Apr 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (La Caixa)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 9, 2019
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.577
Reoffer price 99.577
Yield 2.466 pct
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 191.3 basis points
Over the 1.0 pct February 2019 OBL #168
Payment Date May 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Caixa Bank, Citi, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley
Ratings BBB (Fitch)
Listing AIAF and English
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
