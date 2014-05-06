FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Bargains on offer among cheap, unloved European large-caps: MS
#Renault SA
May 6, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Bargains on offer among cheap, unloved European large-caps: MS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

European large-caps, at the lowest relative price/book valuations in 30 years, offer the best risk-reward across regional markets, according to Morgan Stanley.

** MS says inflows into Europe via ETFs favouring mid & small-caps & large investors remain underweight large-caps.

** Latest StarMine data shows 56% of the small & micro-cap companies that have reported Q1 numbers missing estimates. For larger companies that stands at 48%.

** MS shows large-caps trading at a 30-year low relative valuations vs mid-caps. link.reuters.com/gyx98v

** Low inflation, low growth environment dividend growth remains appealing. European large-caps offer attractive yields. link.reuters.com/kyx98v

** Trigger could be the pick-up in M&A where large companies are looking to put cash piles to work & European corporates are particularly active. link.reuters.com/muh55t

** Earnings a missing ingredient but few companies seeing growth better than broader market and yet are trading cheaper on a P/E basis.

** Among these: ING, BBVA, Renault , Aegon, Lloyds, KBC, BASF , UBS, Schneider, Fresenius , Akzo Nobel. (RM: sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

