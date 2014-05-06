New Issue-Bayern LB prices 200 mln euro 2019 bond

May 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date May 09, 2019

Coupon 1.1 pct

Issue price 99.98

Reoffer price 99.98

Yield 1.104 pct

Payment Date May 09, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000BLB2SK8

