New Issue-KfW adds 250 mln NOK to 2018 bond

May 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian Krona
Maturity Date January 22, 2018
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 103.115
Reoffer price 101.490
Reoffer Yield 1.952 pct
Payment Date May 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.775 pct (M&U 0.15 pct and Selling 1.625 pct)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.0 billion Norwegian Krona when fungible
