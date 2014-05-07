FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-New Issue-ICBC Sydney prices 150 mln Renminbi 2015 bond
May 7, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-New Issue-ICBC Sydney prices 150 mln Renminbi 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Correction to change the currency from Yen to Renminbi)

May 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Industrial and Commercial Bank of

China Ltd (Sydney Branch)

Issue Amount 150 million Renminbi

Maturity Date May 14, 2015

Coupon 2.95 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.95 pct

Payment Date May 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law New South wales

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

