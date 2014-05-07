New Issue- Pshypo prices dual tranche deal

May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute

(Pshypo)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 5, 2021

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 100.897

Reoffer price 100.547

Yield 0.798 pct

Spread Mid-swaps

Underlying govt bond Flat

ISIN CH00244006414

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 183 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 15, 2025

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 101.693

Reoffer price 101.343

Yield 1.374 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Temporary ISIN CH00244006422

ISIN CH0241926317

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)