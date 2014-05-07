FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Eramet adds 125 mln euros to 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Eramet adds 125 mln euros to 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Eramet

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date November 6, 2020

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 103.889

Yield 3.808 pct

Spread 260 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 298.6bp

Over the 2.25 pct 2020 DBR

Payment Date May 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Natixis & Societe Generale

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 525 million euro

when fungible

ISIN FR0011615699

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

