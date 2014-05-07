FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Nestle prices $650 mln 2020 bond
May 7, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Nestle prices $650 mln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nestle Holdings Inc

Guarantor Nestle S.A.

Issue Amount $650 million

Maturity Date January 14, 2020

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.456

Yield 2.229 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 52 basis points

Ovet the 1.625 pct April 2019 UST

Payment Date May 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Musi and UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) and AA (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1066895399

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
