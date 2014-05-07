New Issue-Nestle prices $650 mln 2020 bond

May 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nestle Holdings Inc

Guarantor Nestle S.A.

Issue Amount $650 million

Maturity Date January 14, 2020

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.456

Yield 2.229 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 52 basis points

Ovet the 1.625 pct April 2019 UST

Payment Date May 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Musi and UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) and AA (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1066895399

