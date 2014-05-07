New Issue-EIB adds 125 mln brazilian real to 2017 bond

May 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 125 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date December 21, 2017
Coupon 10.5 pct
Issue price 100.425
Payment Date May 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.225 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme
The issue size will total 525 million Brazilian real
When fungible
