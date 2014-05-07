FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- CHEXIM prices multi tranche deal
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 7, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- CHEXIM prices multi tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower The Export-Import Bank of China

(CHEXIM)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date May 14, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 3.0 pct

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi

Maturity Date May 14, 2019

Coupon 3.65 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 3.65 pct

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date May 14, 2024

Coupon 4.40 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 4.40 pct

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

Hong Kong Branch, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,

HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities & Barclays

Listing Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law Hong Kong

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.