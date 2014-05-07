New Issue- CHEXIM prices multi tranche deal

May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower The Export-Import Bank of China

(CHEXIM)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date May 14, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 3.0 pct

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi

Maturity Date May 14, 2019

Coupon 3.65 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 3.65 pct

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date May 14, 2024

Coupon 4.40 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 4.40 pct

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

Hong Kong Branch, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,

HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities & Barclays

Listing Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law Hong Kong

