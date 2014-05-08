New Issue-Sun Hung Kai Properties prices S$320 mln 2021 bond

May 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Sun Hung Kai Properties (Capital Market) Limited
Guarantor Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited
Issue Amount S$320 million
Maturity Date May 20, 2021
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer Yield 3.25 pct
Payment Date May 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UOB
Ratings A (S&P)
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
