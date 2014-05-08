New Issue-Sun Hung Kai Properties prices S$320 mln 2021 bond

May 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Sun Hung Kai Properties (Capital Market) Limited

Guarantor Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited

Issue Amount S$320 million

Maturity Date May 20, 2021

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer Yield 3.25 pct

Payment Date May 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UOB

Ratings A (S&P)

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

