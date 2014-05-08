FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Sun Hung Kai Properties prices S$320 mln 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Sun Hung Kai Properties prices S$320 mln 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Sun Hung Kai Properties (Capital Market) Limited

Guarantor Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited

Issue Amount S$320 million

Maturity Date May 20, 2021

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer Yield 3.25 pct

Payment Date May 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UOB

Ratings A (S&P)

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
