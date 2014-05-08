FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale (Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date May 14, 2018

Coupon 6 month Euribor + 20 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6 month Euribor + 20 basis points

Payment Date May 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BRL9345

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
