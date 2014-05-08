FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Freiburger KB prices 150 mln SFR 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Freiburger KB prices 150 mln SFR 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banque Cantonale De Fribourg (Freiburger KB)

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss Francs

Maturity Date June 3, 2024

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.523

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date June 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Freiburger Kantonalbank

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0244175201

