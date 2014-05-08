New Issue-Intrum Justitia prices 800 mln SEK 2019 FRN

May 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Intrum Justitia

Issue Amount 800 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 15, 2019

Coupon 3 month Stibor + 160 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank and Swedbank

Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0005935657

