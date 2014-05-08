New Issue-Intrum Justitia prices 800 mln SEK 2019 FRN

May 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Intrum Justitia
Issue Amount 800 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 15, 2019
Coupon 3 month Stibor + 160 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank and Swedbank
Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
