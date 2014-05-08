New Issue-Santander prices $1.5 bln Perpetual bond

May 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banco Santander

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date Parpetual

Coupon 6.375 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.375 pct

Spread 478.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date May 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs,

Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered

Ratings Ba2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law Spanish

ISIN XS1066553329

