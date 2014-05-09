New Issue-Daimler prices 400 mln stg 2016 bond

May 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Daimler AG
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date December 02, 2016
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.945
Reoffer price 99.945
Spread 73 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilts
Payment Date May 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, HSBC & Lloyds
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
