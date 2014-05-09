New Issue-Rentenbank adds A$50 mln to 2024 Bond

May 093 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Issue Amount A$50 million
Maturity Date April 08, 2024
Coupon 4.75 pct
Reoffer price 102.357
Yield 4.4525 pct
Payment Date May 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Unlisted
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500 - 10
Governing Law New South Wales
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
The issue size will total A$1.05 billion
When fungible
