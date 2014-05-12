FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-Square Enix HD -2013/14 group results
May 12, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-TABLE-Square Enix HD -2013/14 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
May 12 (Reuters)- 
          Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended       Year ended       Year to           NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2014     Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015           YEAR     
                   LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY           COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS        FORECAST         H1 FORECAST 
  Sales            155.02           147.98      140.00 - 150.00    63.00 - 69.00                
    
                 (+4.8 pct)      (+15.7 pct)   (-9.7 - -3.2 pct)  (+2.2 - +11.9 pct)            
           
  Operating         10.54         loss 6.08       5.00 - 10.00    loss 2.00 - 2.00
                                               (-52.6 - -5.2 pct)
  Recurring         12.53         loss 4.38       5.00 - 10.00    loss 2.00 - 2.00
                                               (-60.1 - -20.2 pct)
  Net                6.60         loss 13.71      3.50 - 6.50     loss 1.30 - 1.30
                                                (-47.0 - -1.5 pct)                    
  EPS             57.28 yen    loss 119.19 yen 30.38 yen - 56.42 yen loss 11.28 yen - 11.28 yen 
                       
  EPS Diluted     57.19 yen                                               
  Ann Div         30.00 yen       30.00 yen       30.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         10.00 yen       10.00 yen       10.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div         20.00 yen       20.00 yen       20.00 yen               
  NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd formed from the merger of game content makers Square and
Enix on April 1, 2003. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

