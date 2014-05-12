New Issue-Swedbank Sjuharad prices 500 mln SEK 2019 FRN

May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Swedbank Sjuharad AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 19, 2019
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 75bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
